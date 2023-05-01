Philippines Port Visit

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 30, 2023) – Yeoman 2nd Class Kim Solowsky, a master helmsman, provides helmsman training to Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 30, 2023. Helmsmen are responsible for maintaining the ship’s speed and course during operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

