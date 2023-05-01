USS Paul Hamilton Conducts Damage Control Drill

230505-N-NH267-1198 GULF OF OMAN (May 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Celine Grilkrist participates in a damage control training team drill in an engine room aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 5, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

