USS Paul Hamilton Conducts Damage Control Drill

230505-N-NH267-1099 GULF OF OMAN (May 5, 2023) Cmdr. Christopher Danley, executive officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), right, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jacelyn Rodriguez discuss damage control tactics during a damage control training team drill aboard the ship, May 5, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

