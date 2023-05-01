USS Paul Hamilton Conducts Damage Control Drill

230505-N-NH267-1085 GULF OF OMAN (May 5, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Judith Mancilla, right, and Electrician's Mate 1st Class Dolores Galzerano man a control console during a damage control training team drill in the central control station of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 5, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 04:56 Photo ID: 7780409 VIRIN: 230505-N-NH257-1085