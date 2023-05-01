Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Bureau Region B Officer Candidates Conduct Phase II Training [Image 110 of 111]

    National Guard Bureau Region B Officer Candidates Conduct Phase II Training

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Officer Candidates from National Guard Bureau Region B, including West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, participated in an intense Phase II training evolution held at the 197th Regional Training Institute at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-5, 2023. Candidate teams made up with members from each state worked together to overcome a series of warrior tasks and simulated missions which tested their military knowledge, tactical proficiency, operational skills, individual leadership capacities, and the ability to work as cohesive teams in a combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 23:30
    Photo ID: 7780347
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-FC129-1659
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 23.79 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau Region B Officer Candidates Conduct Phase II Training [Image 111 of 111], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    West Virginia National Guard
    OCS
    WVNG

