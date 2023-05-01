National Guard Bureau Region B Officer Candidates Conduct Phase II Training

Officer Candidates from National Guard Bureau Region B, including West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, participated in an intense Phase II training evolution held at the 197th Regional Training Institute at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-5, 2023. Candidate teams made up with members from each state worked together to overcome a series of warrior tasks and simulated missions which tested their military knowledge, tactical proficiency, operational skills, individual leadership capacities, and the ability to work as cohesive teams in a combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

