Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis

230505-N-TU663-1115 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 5, 2023) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik K.

Raven (right) speaks with Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis

(CVN 74), during a tour of the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is in

Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for

the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

Seaman Daniel Perez)

