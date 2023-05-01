Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis

Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Foster (left) from Traverse City, Michigan, briefs Under
Secretary of the Navy Erik K. Raven (center) and Admiral Daryl Caudle (right) Commander, U.S.
Fleet Forces Command on damage control equipment during a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft
carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is
in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for
the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
Seaman Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 20:23
|Photo ID:
|7780161
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-TU663-1103
|Resolution:
|4518x6770
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
