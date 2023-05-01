Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis [Image 2 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Daniel Perez 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Foster (left) from Traverse City, Michigan, briefs Under
    Secretary of the Navy Erik K. Raven (center) and Admiral Daryl Caudle (right) Commander, U.S.
    Fleet Forces Command on damage control equipment during a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft
    carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is
    in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for
    the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
    Seaman Daniel Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 20:23
    Photo ID: 7780161
    VIRIN: 230505-N-TU663-1103
    Resolution: 4518x6770
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Newport News
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    Virginia
    RCOH
    Under Secretary of the Navy

