Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Foster (left) from Traverse City, Michigan, briefs Under

Secretary of the Navy Erik K. Raven (center) and Admiral Daryl Caudle (right) Commander, U.S.

Fleet Forces Command on damage control equipment during a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft

carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is

in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for

the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

Seaman Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 20:23 Photo ID: 7780161 VIRIN: 230505-N-TU663-1103 Resolution: 4518x6770 Size: 5.56 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis [Image 3 of 3], by Member: 1719315, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.