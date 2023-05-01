Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis [Image 1 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Daniel Perez 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230505-N-TU663-1031 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 5, 2023) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik K.
    Raven (left) receives lunch on the mess decks during a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is in
    Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for
    the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
    Seaman Daniel Perez)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 20:23
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Newport News
    Virginia
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik K. Raven

