Under Secretary of the Navy Visits John C. Stennis

230505-N-TU663-1031 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 5, 2023) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik K.
Raven (left) receives lunch on the mess decks during a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, May 5, 2023. John C. Stennis is in
Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for
the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
Seaman Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 20:23
|Photo ID:
|7780160
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-TU663-1031
|Resolution:
|6140x4912
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
