F-22 Raptor rejoins fleet after five-year absence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Johnson, a functional check flight pilot assigned to the 514th Flight Test Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to conduct a functional check flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 4, 2023. This functional check flight was the last test conducted over a five-year period to get tail number AF-07-146 operational after its crash at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, in 2018. The flight was successful and aircraft 146 returned to the operational fleet that same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

