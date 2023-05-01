Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor rejoins fleet after five-year absence [Image 12 of 12]

    F-22 Raptor rejoins fleet after five-year absence

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Johnson, a functional check flight pilot assigned to the 514th Flight Test Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to conduct a functional check flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 4, 2023. This functional check flight was the last test conducted over a five-year period to get tail number AF-07-146 operational after its crash at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, in 2018. The flight was successful and aircraft 146 returned to the operational fleet that same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7780036
    VIRIN: 230504-F-SB021-1054
    Resolution: 3608x2405
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

