MSG James Wire from Team SFL traveled to his hometown in western New York in April 2023 to visit Syracuse University and D’Youville University to discuss their education programs and services for veterans. He also had the privilege of attending the K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch Toast The Fallen event, which honored and remembered service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our country.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:11 Photo ID: 7779958 VIRIN: 230420-A-A0025-002 Resolution: 2510x3347 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Syracuse April 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.