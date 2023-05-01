Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Syracuse April 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Syracuse April 2023

    04.19.2023

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG James Wire from Team SFL traveled to his hometown in western New York in April 2023 to visit Syracuse University and D’Youville University to discuss their education programs and services for veterans. He also had the privilege of attending the K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch Toast The Fallen event, which honored and remembered service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our country.

