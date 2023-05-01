Washington, D.C. April 2023

Team SFL attended the Salesforce World Tour D.C. in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2023. SFL Director COL David Grant had the opportunity to speak at the Welcome Reception, and LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, MAJ Kate Little, MSG Robert Whitney, and MSG Christopher Nastari were also on site to connect with military and veteran support organizations and talk about Soldier For Life and our mission.

