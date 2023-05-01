Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Aviation Branch CSM Change of Responsibility

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, incoming Aviation branch command sergeant major, receives a handshake and hug from Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson, outgoing Aviation branch CSM, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala, May 5, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7779933
    VIRIN: 230505-A-LO141-610
    Resolution: 6525x3932
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    tradoc
    usaace
    fort novosel

