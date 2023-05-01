Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, incoming Aviation branch command sergeant major, receives a handshake and hug from Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson, outgoing Aviation branch CSM, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala, May 5, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|7779933
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-LO141-610
|Resolution:
|6525x3932
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Aviation Branch CSM Change of Responsibility, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT