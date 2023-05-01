JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The F-35A Lightning II flies between the historical P-51 Mustang (top) and an F-22 Raptor at the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2023. The F-35A and F-22 provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the U.S. Air Force and allied nations through air-to-air and air-to-ground combat superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaylin Glover)

