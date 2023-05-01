JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, breaks the sound barrier at the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-35A’s primary capability is to survive in an advanced threat environment with its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics which makes the aircraft suited for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaylin Glover)

