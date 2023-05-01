Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, presents a homemade t-shirt as a gift to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, prior to her flight in the Hometown Hero Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Over the last 15 years, Morrison has volunteered and gathered goods in order to help support the local military and veteran community by running food drives, community events, and local parades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

