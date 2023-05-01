JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, climbs into a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take-off from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison flew with the Thunderbirds as a Hometown Hero, a program where exceptional community members are nominated and recognized by being given the opportunity to fly prior to the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023