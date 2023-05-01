Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 6 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, climbs into a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take-off from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison flew with the Thunderbirds as a Hometown Hero, a program where exceptional community members are nominated and recognized by being given the opportunity to fly prior to the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    IMAGE INFO

