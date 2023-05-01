U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, left, recognizes Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, right, after the Hometown Hero flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. During their flight, Morrison was able to withstand 9.3Gs, a feat that pilots pride themselves upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7779743
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-BD665-1334
|Resolution:
|5521x3673
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
