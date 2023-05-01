JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, left, recognizes Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, right, after the Hometown Hero flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. During their flight, Morrison was able to withstand 9.3Gs, a feat that pilots pride themselves upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023