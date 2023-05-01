Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, left, recognizes Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, right, after the Hometown Hero flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. During their flight, Morrison was able to withstand 9.3Gs, a feat that pilots pride themselves upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7779743
    VIRIN: 230505-F-BD665-1334
    Resolution: 5521x3673
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Hometown Hero
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT