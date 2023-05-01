JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, lands an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline with Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison was nominated for the opportunity to ride along with the Thunderbirds over five times by friends and coworkers, speaking volumes to her character and the positive impact she has had on her community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7779742
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-BD665-1319
|Resolution:
|5422x3607
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
