    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 3 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, taxis down the flightline for take-off with Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison flew prior to the Thunderbirds performance in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, where they executed precision aerial maneuvers that demonstrated the capabilities of Air Force aircraft and pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Location: VA, US
    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Hometown Hero
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

