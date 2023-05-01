JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds pilot and narrator, taxis down the flightline for take-off with Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison flew prior to the Thunderbirds performance in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, where they executed precision aerial maneuvers that demonstrated the capabilities of Air Force aircraft and pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

