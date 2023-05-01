Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Graduation [Image 9 of 9]

    Charlie Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is greeted by a guest following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 5, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:26
    Photo ID: 7779740
    VIRIN: 230505-M-GO078-1153
    Resolution: 5579x3721
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

