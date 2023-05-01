Charlie Company Graduation

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 5, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7779734
|VIRIN:
|230505-M-GO078-1047
|Resolution:
|6064x4045
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
