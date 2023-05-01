U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region and his handler, Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott, a combat graphics specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at MCRD San Diego, May 5, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 7779730 VIRIN: 230505-M-GO078-1013 Resolution: 3736x2492 Size: 5.01 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.