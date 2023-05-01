Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 2 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, speaks about her expectations for her upcoming flight in a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the Hometown Hero Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison was selected for the program as a special recognition for her remarkable strides within the local community over the span of her 30 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7779725
    VIRIN: 230505-F-BD665-1046
    Resolution: 4699x3126
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: VA, US
    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Hometown Hero
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

