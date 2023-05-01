Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, speaks about her expectations for her upcoming flight in a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the Hometown Hero Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison was selected for the program as a special recognition for her remarkable strides within the local community over the span of her 30 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:28 Photo ID: 7779725 VIRIN: 230505-F-BD665-1046 Resolution: 4699x3126 Size: 3.88 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.