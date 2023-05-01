Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, speaks about her expectations for her upcoming flight in a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the Hometown Hero Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Morrison was selected for the program as a special recognition for her remarkable strides within the local community over the span of her 30 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7779725
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-BD665-1046
|Resolution:
|4699x3126
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
