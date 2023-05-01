JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

Becky Morrison, Poquoson High School history teacher, prepares for her upcoming flight in the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of their Hometown Hero Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Prior to the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, Morrison was given the opportunity to ride along with the Thunderbirds after being selected as the Hampton Roads Hometown Hero due to her significant impact to countless students, Airmen, Soldiers, and local community members during her 30 year career as a teacher and volunteer advocate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

