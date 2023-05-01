Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Combat Aviation Soldier demonstrates financial know-how at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Verne Edward, a member of D Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a certificate of excellence and an outdoor gas grill from Tina Lanier, AmeriCU financial center manager, and Diane Hupko, Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program specialist. Edward earned the title of 2023 Fort Drum Financial Readiness Ambassador after competing in the Financial Knowledge Bowl on April 27. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 14:07
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Financial Literacy Month
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program

