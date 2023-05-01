Spc. Verne Edward, a member of D Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a certificate of excellence and an outdoor gas grill from Tina Lanier, AmeriCU financial center manager, and Diane Hupko, Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program specialist. Edward earned the title of 2023 Fort Drum Financial Readiness Ambassador after competing in the Financial Knowledge Bowl on April 27. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
10th Combat Aviation Soldier demonstrates financial know-how at Fort Drum
