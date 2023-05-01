U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigate obstacles during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2023. The Crucible is the final test of everything recruits learn during the recruit training process and the last thing between them and earning the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 7779459 VIRIN: 230504-M-CT495-1039 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.88 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.