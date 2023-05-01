Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Crucible [Image 3 of 8]

    Alpha Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigate obstacles during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2023. The Crucible is the final test of everything recruits learn during the recruit training process and the last thing between them and earning the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7779448
    VIRIN: 230504-M-CT495-1059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alpha Company
    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    MCRDPI

