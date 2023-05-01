U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigate obstacles during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2023. The Crucible is the final test of everything recruits learn during the recruit training process and the last thing between them and earning the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7779448
|VIRIN:
|230504-M-CT495-1059
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
