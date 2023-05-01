Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMC celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.1943

    Courtesy Photo

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    Victor (left) and Johnny Akimoto (right) at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, 1943. Courtesy of the Akimoto Family Collection.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.1943
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:35
    Photo ID: 7779324
    VIRIN: 430401-D-D0516-985
    Resolution: 456x539
    Size: 103.14 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMC celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cemetery
    AAPI
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    ABMC

