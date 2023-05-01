Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Annual weapons load competition

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Konner Davis, 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, oversees the loading of an inert bomb during an annual weapons load competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, April 28, 2023. Load competitions are designed to increase teamwork and provide Airmen an opportunity to showcase their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:11
    Photo ID: 7779300
    VIRIN: 230428-F-HX125-1320
    Resolution: 7648x5099
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
