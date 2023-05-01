U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Konner Davis, 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, oversees the loading of an inert bomb during an annual weapons load competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, April 28, 2023. Load competitions are designed to increase teamwork and provide Airmen an opportunity to showcase their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

