U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keith Williams II, 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, installs an inert Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile into a simulated B-1 Lancer during an annual weapons load competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, April 28, 2023. The 34th AMU faced off against the 37th AMU in a timed competition to load inert munitions into a simulated bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7779299
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-HX125-1271
|Resolution:
|4352x6528
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
