U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keith Williams II, 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, installs an inert Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile into a simulated B-1 Lancer during an annual weapons load competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, April 28, 2023. The 34th AMU faced off against the 37th AMU in a timed competition to load inert munitions into a simulated bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:11 Photo ID: 7779299 VIRIN: 230428-F-HX125-1271 Resolution: 4352x6528 Size: 3.65 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.