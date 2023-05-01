U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Cody Wagner, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, directs the loading of an inert bomb during an annual weapons load competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, April 28, 2023. The competition tests Airmen on their job knowledge and the ability to effectively, quickly and safely load munitions into a B-1B Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

