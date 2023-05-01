Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Week 2023 [Image 8 of 12]

    Nurses Week 2023

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Hicham Hachem is a registered nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center. He has been with Team BAMC for two years. (DOD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    nurse
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Nurses Week 2023

