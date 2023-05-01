U.S. Army Col. Maria Bruton is the chief nursing officer at Brooke Army Medical Center. She joined Team BAMC in July 2022. (DOD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
This work, Nurses Week 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
