Nurses Week 2023

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jessica Monsivais is an Intensive Care Unit nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center. She has been with Team BAMC for seven months. (DOD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
|05.02.2023
|05.05.2023 10:55
|7779173
|230502-D-HZ730-1415
|7740x4354
|5.97 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|0
|0
