Though NATO is using many of Italy’s training ranges and Decimomannu Air Base for Exercise Noble Jump 23, Italy continues its standard flight operations schedule. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7778933
|VIRIN:
|230503-O-D0455-0229
|Resolution:
|3325x2217
|Size:
|490.19 KB
|Location:
|DECIMOMANNU AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations Decimomannu Air Base [Image 45 of 45], by OR-4 Martin Glinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
