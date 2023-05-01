Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Decimomannu Air Base [Image 37 of 45]

    Flight Operations Decimomannu Air Base

    DECIMOMANNU AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.03.2023

    Photo by OR-4 Martin Glinker 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Though NATO is using many of Italy’s training ranges and Decimomannu Air Base for Exercise Noble Jump 23, Italy continues its standard flight operations schedule. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:21
    Photo ID: 7778930
    VIRIN: 230503-O-D0455-0232
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DECIMOMANNU AIR BASE, IT
    #NATO
    #German Air Force
    #Aeronautica Militare
    #Luftwaffe
    #NobleJump23
    #VJTF23

