Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Wright, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, showcases MWD Ccatalia to German local national emergency responders May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Emergency management, Explosives Ordnance Disposal, fire, safety, security forces and medical personnel showcased their abilities during the Emergency Responder Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 08:04
    Photo ID: 7778845
    VIRIN: 230504-F-HH678-1083
    Resolution: 6821x5004
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day
    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day
    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day
    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day
    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Safety
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd CES
    52nd SFS
    Emegency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT