U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Wright, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, showcases MWD Ccatalia to German local national emergency responders May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Emergency management, Explosives Ordnance Disposal, fire, safety, security forces and medical personnel showcased their abilities during the Emergency Responder Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7778845
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-HH678-1083
|Resolution:
|6821x5004
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT