    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rhon Dawking, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training noncommissioned officer-in-charge, showcases an EOD robot to a German local national emergency responder May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The robot’s array of cameras and sensors are used by technicians to view potential explosive objects from a safe range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

