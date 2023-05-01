U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rhon Dawking, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training noncommissioned officer-in-charge, showcases an EOD robot to a German local national emergency responder May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The robot’s array of cameras and sensors are used by technicians to view potential explosive objects from a safe range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7778844
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-HH678-1048
|Resolution:
|7969x5313
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT