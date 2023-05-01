Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    52nd Security Forces Squadron members showcase a Paladin drone to German local nationals during Emergency Responder Day May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose of the event was to familiarize local government officials and emergency responders with the 52nd Fighter Wing mission, emergency response capabilities and procedures and synchronize efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
