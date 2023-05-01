Spangdahlem hosts Emergency Responder Day

52nd Security Forces Squadron members showcase a Paladin drone to German local nationals during Emergency Responder Day May 4, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose of the event was to familiarize local government officials and emergency responders with the 52nd Fighter Wing mission, emergency response capabilities and procedures and synchronize efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

