1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. On board this flight were Asian American Pacific Islander members from different backgrounds and career fields as well as air crew to include the boom operator and pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

