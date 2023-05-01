1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. This Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight was the first in U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s history and second in all of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

Date Taken: 05.02.2023