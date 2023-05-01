Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. This Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight was the first in U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s history and second in all of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    AAPI
    In Flight Refueling
    Liberty Wing
    KC135 Stratotanker
    Bloody Hundredth
    AAPI Heritage Month

