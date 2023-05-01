Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing off the English Coast, May 3, 2023. Staff Sgt. Marissa Tooze Johnson showcased her skills as a boom operator during the first Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 7778838
    VIRIN: 230503-F-AX516-1412
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SFK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Fight
    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight
    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight
    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAPI
    In Flight Refueling
    Liberty Wing
    KC135 Srtatotanker
    AAPI Heritage Month
    Bloody Hundreth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT