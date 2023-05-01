A F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing off the English Coast, May 3, 2023. Staff Sgt. Marissa Tooze Johnson showcased her skills as a boom operator during the first Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|7778838
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-AX516-1412
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT