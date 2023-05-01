Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Fight [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Fight

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marissa Tooze Johnson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from a U.S. Air Force KC-135T Stratotanker assigned to 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. Tooze showcased her skills as a boom operator during the first Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    AAPI
    In Flight Refueling
    Liberty Wing
    incentive flight
    KC135 Srtatotanker
    Bloody Hundredth

