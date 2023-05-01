1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marissa Tooze Johnson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from a U.S. Air Force KC-135T Stratotanker assigned to 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. Tooze showcased her skills as a boom operator during the first Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

