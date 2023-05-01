1st Tri-Base AAPI Incentive Fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marissa Tooze Johnson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from a U.S. Air Force KC-135T Stratotanker assigned to 100th Air Refueling Wing over the United Kingdom, May 3, 2023. Tooze showcased her skills as a boom operator during the first Asian American Pacific Islander incentive flight in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|7778837
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-AX516-1582
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
