    Noble Jump 23: Tiger Attack Helicopter Assembly [Image 3 of 20]

    Noble Jump 23: Tiger Attack Helicopter Assembly

    SARDINIA, ITALY

    05.03.2023

    Photo by OR-4 Martin Glinker 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Soldiers assemble German Tiger Attack Helicopters for NATO's exercise Noble Jump 23 in Sardinia, Italy May 3. Exercise Noble Jump 23 will see the Very High Readiness Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on the training ranges of its host nation in increase interoperability between its seven contributing nations Soldiers. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

    #Tiger
    #Bundeswehr
    #Eurocopter Tiger
    #NobleJump23
    #VJTF23
    #ArmdInfBde37

