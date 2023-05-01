Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230504-N-CD453-1156 SEA OF JAPAN (May 4, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Ezander Rivera (right), from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, helps Culinary Specialist 3rd Class John Banner (left), from Orlando, Florida, change his oxygen bottle during a damage control training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 7778678
    VIRIN: 230504-N-CD453-1156
    Resolution: 5753x4109
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

