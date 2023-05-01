Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230504-N-CD453-1156 SEA OF JAPAN (May 4, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Ezander Rivera (right), from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, helps Culinary Specialist 3rd Class John Banner (left), from Orlando, Florida, change his oxygen bottle during a damage control training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

