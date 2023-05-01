Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230504-N-CD453-1093 SEA OF JAPAN (May 4, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class John Banner, from Orlando, Florida, closes a hatch during a damage control training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 04:15
|Photo ID:
|7778674
|VIRIN:
|230504-N-CD453-1093
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
