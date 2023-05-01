Sailors Conduct Integrated Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230504-N-CD453-1029 SEA OF JAPAN (May 4, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, California, dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask during a damage control training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023
Date Posted: 05.05.2023
Location: SEA OF JAPAN
by PO2 Samantha Oblander