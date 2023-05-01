A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II departs for exercise Kitana Strike after hot-pit refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Kitana Strike optimized communication between each service participating, building a better understanding of how assets can integrate across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 7778647 VIRIN: 230504-F-VQ804-1473 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.79 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.