A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II departs for exercise Kitana Strike after hot-pit refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Kitana Strike optimized communication between each service participating, building a better understanding of how assets can integrate across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7778647
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-VQ804-1473
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.79 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT