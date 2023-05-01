USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

Airman 1st Class Hayden Lemke, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II hot-pit refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Hot-pit refueling uses a pressurized hydrant fueling system to refuel active aircraft, reducing time on the ground and getting the jet back in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

